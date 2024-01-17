Menu

Entertainment

Defence lawyer withdraws from Peter Nygard case ahead of sentencing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2024 11:50 am
Peter Nygard has been found guilty on 4 counts of sexual assault
WATCH: Peter Nygard has been found guilty on 4 counts of sexual assault. As Catherine McDonald reports, his victims call this a victory, especially given the passage of time – Nov 12, 2023
Peter Nygard and his high-profile defence lawyer have parted ways as the former Canadian fashion mogul awaits sentencing on four counts of sexual assault.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan requested to withdraw from the case in a hearing Wednesday, citing an “irreconcilable breakdown” in his professional relationship with Nygard.

Nygard objected to the timing of the request, noting he was still in the process of finding new counsel.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein granted Greenspan’s application to remove him from the record, and urged Nygard to retain a new lawyer to represent him in criminal matters “as quickly as possible.”

Until then, Nygard will be representing himself.

Crown prosecutors indicated that if Nygard does not have a new lawyer by his next appearance on Jan. 30, they would nonetheless seek to set a date for his sentencing.

Nygard, who is in his early 80s, was found guilty on four counts of sexual assault on Nov. 12, but was acquitted of a fifth count, as well as a charge of forcible confinement.

The charges stemmed from allegations dating back from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

He has faced ongoing health challenges during the court process, and his condition was expected to be raised at sentencing.

Reaction to Nygard conviction
© 2024 The Canadian Press

