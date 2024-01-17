Defence lawyer withdraws from Peter Nygard case ahead of sentencing

Send this page to someone via email

Peter Nygard and his high-profile defence lawyer have parted ways as the former Canadian fashion mogul awaits sentencing on four counts of sexual assault.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan requested to withdraw from the case in a hearing Wednesday, citing an “irreconcilable breakdown” in his professional relationship with Nygard.

Nygard objected to the timing of the request, noting he was still in the process of finding new counsel.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein granted Greenspan’s application to remove him from the record, and urged Nygard to retain a new lawyer to represent him in criminal matters “as quickly as possible.”

Until then, Nygard will be representing himself.

#NEW Convicted sex offender Peter Nygard is now appearing by phone from jail. Today was to set date for sentencing Nygard’s lawyer Brian Greenspan asks to be removed from the record saying “I can no longer act in a professional capacity in relation to Mr Nygard” @globalnewsto — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 17, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Crown prosecutors indicated that if Nygard does not have a new lawyer by his next appearance on Jan. 30, they would nonetheless seek to set a date for his sentencing.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Nygard, who is in his early 80s, was found guilty on four counts of sexual assault on Nov. 12, but was acquitted of a fifth count, as well as a charge of forcible confinement.

The charges stemmed from allegations dating back from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

He has faced ongoing health challenges during the court process, and his condition was expected to be raised at sentencing.

Greenspan also told the court he asked to have his name withdrawn as counsel for Mr Nygard last week in Winnipeg where Nygard is also before the courts. — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 17, 2024

Story continues below advertisement