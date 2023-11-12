Menu

Crime

Nygard found guilty on 4 out of 5 counts of sexual assault

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 12:26 pm
Peter Nygard testified Tuesday that he had "nothing to hide" during his 11-hour interview with a Toronto police detective in October 2021, but could not recall certain details of that conversation. Clockwise, from left to right, Justice Robert Goldstein, Peter Nygard, Neville Golwalla, Ana Serban, Det. Sgt. Erin Hanlon and Brian Greenspan are seen in a courtroom sketch in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould. View image in full screen
The jury in the sexual assault case against fashion mogul Peter Nygard has reached a verdict.

Jurors announced Sunday that they found Nygard guilty on four of the five counts of sexual assault and not guilty on the charge of forcible confinement.

This verdict comes on the fifth day of deliberations after the trial, which spanned six weeks.

Nygard, 82, had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

During the trial, five complainants testified they were sexually assaulted after being invited to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters for reasons spanning from job interviews to tours.

Nygard took the stand in his own defence and denied all allegations against him.

The Crown argued the complainants’ testimonies were credible.

Advertisement
