Nygard found guilty on 4 out of 5 counts of sexual assault

The jury in the sexual assault case against fashion mogul Peter Nygard has reached a verdict.
Jurors announced Sunday that they found Nygard guilty on four of the five counts of sexual assault and not guilty on the charge of forcible confinement.
This verdict comes on the fifth day of deliberations after the trial, which spanned six weeks.
Nygard, 82, had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
During the trial, five complainants testified they were sexually assaulted after being invited to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters for reasons spanning from job interviews to tours.
Nygard took the stand in his own defence and denied all allegations against him.
The Crown argued the complainants’ testimonies were credible.
