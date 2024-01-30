Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘It’s been a weird one’: Warm weather stymies winter fun in Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 30, 2024 11:48 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 30'
Winnipeg morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Jan. 30
More warm temperatures expected for Southern Manitoba on Tuesday. Global News Morning weather specialist Drew Stremick has a look at your Tuesday morning forecast and how much longer we can expect to see these conditions continue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Well, that didn’t last long.

After opening the popular Nestaweya River Trail only five days ago — the latest date the trail has ever been opened, due to a warmer-than-usual January — the unseasonable temperatures have shut it down again.

The Forks said Tuesday morning that all on-site skating surfaces, including the river trail and on-land skating trails, have been temporarily closed due to conditions.

When the river trail opened last week, around 600 metres of river ice was available to skate on.

The warm snap has led to the temporary closure of other popular winter activities around town, like the Duck Pond at Assiniboine Park, as well as the park’s toboggan hill.

Assiniboine Park’s Duck Pond is among the outdoor skating sites temporarily closed due to the weather. View image in full screen
Assiniboine Park’s Duck Pond is among the outdoor skating sites temporarily closed due to the weather. Submitted
Story continues below advertisement

One Manitoban who has become well-known for embracing the cold and celebrating the outdoors says he remains hopeful temperatures begin to drop again, but there’s definitely a feeling of “something missing” so far this year.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Chris Beauvilain, the creator of Frosty Face Manitoba, a social media account that collects photos of locals experiencing the outdoors in less-than-ideal temperatures, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the winter activities are part of what makes Manitoba so unique.

“I really try not to get down about the weather because I have no control over it, but I am secretly hoping that we get some proper cold just to be able to enjoy the winter,” he said.

More on Canada

“Normally people at this time of year are freaking out because it’s so cold, and now they’re freaking out because it’s so warm. It’s been a weird one.

“I’m getting a sense from a lot of people that there’s something missing this year. We still have a lot of winter left. We have to remember that normally we don’t get that really nice sort of spring weather change until May, so we have a couple of months.”

Beauvilain said although a lot of winter activities have been stymied by the warm spell, the less-than-ideal conditions have led to some picturesque scenery.

“The fog has been amazing, … the frost. There are definitely beautiful things to appreciate this year, but winter activities are lacking.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winter so far in Manitoba'
Winter so far in Manitoba

While warm spells are common for a Winnipeg winter, an expert says this season could well become a record-breaker.

University of Manitoba assistant prof Alex Crawford told Global Winnipeg on Monday that the city was on track to beat — or at least come close to beating — the all-time fewest number of winter days below -20 C.

Crawford said that while above-zero days in January aren’t uncommon, and that a single cold snap could put the city back on track for a more typical frigid season, things are definitely trending in the direction of warmer Winnipeg winters going forward, thanks in part to the effects of climate change.

“We have data in Winnipeg that goes back to the 1870s,” he said. “It’s important to recognize that, yes, this is one of the warmest winters we’ve had. This is strange for us right now. But if you think about your grandkids, it won’t be stranger to them. This is going to be more common in the future.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Warm weather delays opening of Winnipeg’s iconic river trail, forcing adaptations in winter tourism'
Warm weather delays opening of Winnipeg’s iconic river trail, forcing adaptations in winter tourism
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices