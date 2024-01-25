Winnipeg’s Nestaweya River Trail opens for the winter season

It’s taken a while, but the Nestaweya River Trail in Winnipeg is once again open for the winter.

The trail, located at The Forks, has never opened up this late. Previously, the latest it had opened was Jan. 21, 2016. Last year, the trail saw a record-long skating season, starting from Jan. 1 and stretching to mid-March.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks, said it may have been a “slog” to open up the river to skaters, but the day has finally arrived.

“Being down here gives you a rare view and perspective of our city. Being down here connects you to these rivers that are life and original thoroughfares of our city and our province. And being down here, amongst skaters and walkers, reminds us of the amazing community we are all a part of,” she said.

“The day has finally come and we’re excited to officially open the Nestaweya River Trail, presented by the Winnipeg Foundation.”

With the opening of the trail, the public now has around 600 metres of river ice to skate on. According to The Forks, the ice on the trail has been tested and snow has been dusted off.