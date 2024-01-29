Minnesota Wild claim Declan Chisholm off waivers from Winnipeg Jets

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets tried to sneak one of their young blueliners through the waiver wire ahead of the NHL’s All-Star weekend, but the division rival Minnesota Wild had other ideas.

The Wild claimed defenceman Declan Chisholm off waivers from the Jets on Monday.

Chisholm is the second blueline prospect and fourth player the Jets have lost on waivers in a little over a year.

Johnathan Kovacevic, Jansen Harkins and Michael Eyssimont have also been claimed off waivers from the Jets in the last season and a half.

Chisholm, 24, was mostly a healthy scratch this season as he only appeared in two games with Winnipeg. He also played in six games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose while on a conditioning stint.

He also suited up for a pair of NHL games for the Jets last year, but spent the bulk of his four seasons in the organization with the Moose.

Chisholm was the Jets fifth round draft pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The loss of Chisholm does open up a roster spot on the Jets’ 23-man roster and will allow the team to recall Ville Heinola from the Moose.

The Jets are in the midst of their mid-season players’ break and don’t play again until February 6.