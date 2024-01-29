Boil water advisory issued for Châteauguay, surrounding municipalities

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Châteauguay, Que., issued a boil water advisory on Monday due to what officials described as a “technical problem” at the Marchand water treatment plant.

Affected municipalities include Châteauguay, Mercier, Léry, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Urbain-Premier and Sainte-Martine.

Residents are being asked to boil their tapwater for at least one minute before consuming it. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice cube and washing or preparing food.

Unboiled tap water can be used for showering, bathing or doing laundry.

Officials recommend using very little water for bathing young children in the bathtub, so as to avoid splashing and possibly swallowing any water.

The advisory, which officials said was preventative, will remain in effect until further notice but residents should expect to wait at least 24 hours.

“Samples will be taken to check the water quality. If the results are negative, the boil water advisory may be lifted within 24 to 36 hours, unless otherwise notified,” a notice on the city’s website reads.