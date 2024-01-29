Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boil water advisory issued for Châteauguay, surrounding municipalities

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 7:07 pm
1 min read
A boil water advisory has been issued for the following municipalites: Châteauguay, Mercier, Léry, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Urbain-Premier and Sainte-Martine. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
A boil water advisory has been issued for the following municipalites: Châteauguay, Mercier, Léry, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Urbain-Premier and Sainte-Martine. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Global News files
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The city of Châteauguay, Que., issued a boil water advisory on Monday due to what officials described as a “technical problem” at the Marchand water treatment plant.

Affected municipalities include Châteauguay, Mercier, Léry, Saint-Isidore, Saint-Urbain-Premier and Sainte-Martine.

Residents are being asked to boil their tapwater for at least one minute before consuming it. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice cube and washing or preparing food.

Unboiled tap water can be used for showering, bathing or doing laundry.

Click to play video: '‘We have to fix it faster’: 28 First Nations communities still under boil water advisories'
‘We have to fix it faster’: 28 First Nations communities still under boil water advisories
Trending Now

Officials recommend using very little water for bathing young children in the bathtub, so as to avoid splashing and possibly swallowing any water.

Story continues below advertisement

The advisory, which officials said was preventative, will remain in effect until further notice but residents should expect to wait at least 24 hours.

“Samples will be taken to check the water quality. If the results are negative, the boil water advisory may be lifted within 24 to 36 hours, unless otherwise notified,” a notice on the city’s website reads.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices