Calgary doctor found guilty of unprofessional conduct after allegedly touching staff

A Calgary doctor was found guilty of unprofessional conduct for allegedly inappropriately touching a member of his clinic staff, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons Alberta

In a news release on Monday, the CPSA said Dr. Victor Taye Fadayomi allegedly touched the breast of one of his clinic staff without her consent in September 2021. The CPSA said Fadayomi “admitted” to the touching but he maintained the contact was “accidental.”

The CPSA said it found the complainant’s recollection of events was credible after interviewing witnesses and reviewing the evidence. Fadayomi’s conduct was deemed unprofessional according to the CPSA’s standard of practice.

The CPSA’s hearing tribunal will reconvene at another date to discuss sanctioning. The CPSA said mandatory sanctions for sexual abuse under the Health Professions Act do not apply because the complainant is not a patient.