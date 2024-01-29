Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate pedestrian collision following argument

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 3:53 pm
1 min read
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE: Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police are investigating a collision that occurred Sunday morning in a northeast neighbourhood.

On Sunday at around 4:10 a.m., a collision occurred near the intersection of 22 Avenue Northeast and Pinemill Mews Northeast, police said.

Police believe a dispute took place between a vehicle’s occupants and a 16-year-old female pedestrian.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said as the driver tried to leave while the pedestrian was holding onto the vehicle, when the pedestrian fell and was run over by the vehicle.

The driver and other occupants checked on the pedestrian before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where police say she remains in critical condition.

Later Sunday, the vehicle was located and seized by police.

Police said the driver, a 16-year-old boy, came forward and spoke with investigators, but the other occupants have yet to be identified.

