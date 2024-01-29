Coaldale man faces 7 charges after sexual assaults reported at grocery store

Send this page to someone via email

A Southern Alberta man is facing sexual assault charges after police say two women and two young girls were assaulted at a grocery store in Lethbridge.

Police said a sexual assault was reported on Jan. 20 at the Superstore located on Mayor Magrath Drive South. Police allege a 46-year-old woman and her two daughters, who are both under the age of 16, were trailed by the suspect and assaulted.

“The male followed each of the victims as they attended different areas of the store and proceeded to touch them inappropriately. Upon viewing surveillance footage, police observed the male target an additional female, who has not yet been identified, and touch her inappropriately,” Lethbridge police said in a statement Monday.

As part of the investigation, police had released pictures of the suspect and received multiple tips. A man turned himself in to police on Jan. 26 and was arrested.

Police have charged a 57-year-old Coaldale man following incidents at a local grocery store where two women and two young girls were sexual assaulted. https://t.co/9NryxfeKDC #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) January 29, 2024

Abraham Feher Neudorf, 57, of Coaldale, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and one count of criminal harassment.

Neudorf has been released with conditions. His next court date is slated for March 12.