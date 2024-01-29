Police nab suspect from in vehicle theft after six-month investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man is charged in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred over the summer in Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say four men went to a west-end business on the evening of July 13.

They say around 7 p.m., two of the men distracted an employee while another snatched a set of car keys that was on a counter.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators say the men left the store and searched the parking lot where they located and stole the victim’s car.

A credit card belonging to the victim was left in the car and was used to make a couple of purchases in Oxford County.

One of the men was identified through surveillance video and officers with Guelph police were able to make an arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old will be back in court March 12.

The other three remain outstanding.

Any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.