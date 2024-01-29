Police nab suspect from in vehicle theft after six-month investigation

A London, Ont., man is charged in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred over the summer in Guelph.
Investigators with Guelph Police Service say four men went to a west-end business on the evening of July 13.
They say around 7 p.m., two of the men distracted an employee while another snatched a set of car keys that was on a counter.
Investigators say the men left the store and searched the parking lot where they located and stole the victim’s car.
A credit card belonging to the victim was left in the car and was used to make a couple of purchases in Oxford County.
One of the men was identified through surveillance video and officers with Guelph police were able to make an arrest.
The 26-year-old will be back in court March 12.
The other three remain outstanding.
Any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
- Two Canadians with Hells Angels ties charged in alleged Iranian murder plot
- Canadian man gets 12-year U.S. prison sentence for trying to sexually coerce child
- Mother arrested for murder after her son’s body found behind fake wall
- ‘I’m the victim here’: Black man in N.S says he’s facing constant racial harassment
Comments