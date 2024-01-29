Menu

Crime

Police nab suspect from in vehicle theft after six-month investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 29, 2024 2:53 pm
1 min read
A man from London, Ont. has been charged in connection to a vehicle theft that occurred in July, 2023. View image in full screen
A man from London, Ont. has been charged in connection to a vehicle theft that occurred in July, 2023. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A London, Ont., man is charged in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred over the summer in Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say four men went to a west-end business on the evening of July 13.

They say around 7 p.m., two of the men distracted an employee while another snatched a set of car keys that was on a counter.

Investigators say the men left the store and searched the parking lot where they located and stole the victim’s car.

A credit card belonging to the victim was left in the car and was used to make a couple of purchases in Oxford County.

One of the men was identified through surveillance video and officers with Guelph police were able to make an arrest.

The 26-year-old will be back in court March 12.

The other three remain outstanding.

Any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

 

