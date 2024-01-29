4th person dies, bodies recovered after fatal helicopter crash in Terrace

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth person has died of their injuries a week after a devastating helicopter crash northwest of Terrace, B.C.

Three people died in the heli-skiing incident on Jan. 22: two Italian tourists and the aircraft’s pilot. Their bodies have since been recovered from site in the mountains about 50 kilometres from the city, the RCMP confirms.

“Poor weather and visibility conditions severely impacted efforts to safely return to the crash site over several days,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark in a Monday news release.

“Thanks to the hard work and determination of the Terrace Search and Rescue, the bodies of those who tragically died have now been recovered.”

At the time of the crash last week, three helicopters were running a heli-skiing operation in the backcountry. Two of the helicopters lost communication with the third, and a crash site was found shortly afterward in a snow field.

Seven people were aboard the helicopter, three of whom died. The other four were transported to the hospital, shuttled by the remaining two helicopters, RCMP said.

One of them has now died, but Mounties said the other three are in stable condition.

The name of the pilot who died has not been revealed, but Italian media have identified the tourists.

Northern Escape Heli Skiing has expressed “profound grief” and “sorrow” over the loss of members of its “family,” the company said in a news release last week.

Its crashed helicopter was an Agusta A119 Koala, which can carry up to eight people.

A federal Transportation Safety Board (TSB) team is now investigating the crash.

In a press conference, Northern Escape Heli Skiing owner John Forrest said all communications at the time were taking place in accordance with its protocols. The moment the radio call came in about a crash, he added, the company ceased all heli-skiing operations and initiated a search and rescue mission.

“At the moment it’s unclear what the cause of the incident was,” Forrest said on Jan. 23.

“We are working closely with the RCMP, TSB, WorkSafeBC and other authorities to support the investigation and look into the cause of the incident.”