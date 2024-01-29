Commute into Kelowna slowed by construction

Send this page to someone via email

The morning commute into Kelowna from points south will be a bit longer than usual for the next week or so, as repair work on a damaged Highway 97 overpass gets underway.

As promised, the Ministry of Transportation’s work to repair the Highway 97/Westside Road overpass got underway, and a lane of traffic was closed to commuters Monday, making for a prolonged commute.

“The work is anticipated to take about two to three weeks to complete,” the ministry said in a statement earlier this month.

“Northbound traffic will be open to a single lane while the repairs take place, so motorists should expect delays and plan extra travel time.”

The ministry said southbound traffic will not be impacted and information will be posted on drivebc.ca in advance of the work’s start and for the duration of the project.

Damage to the overpass occurred Oct. 3, 2023, when an MJI contracting Inc. vehicle with an excavator onboard clipped the overpass.

“Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement’s investigation of the carrier following this incident resulted in further charges of $725, for a total of $1,208 charged to this carrier in relation to this incident,” the ministry statement read.

“In addition, the carrier was suspended for ten days, while this investigation was underway, during which time all of the carrier’s vehicles were taken off the road.”

Overpasses being hit are an increasing issue in the Lower Mainland, much to the frustration of highway officials.