Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Commute into Kelowna slowed by construction

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'No plans for a second crossing in Kelowna'
No plans for a second crossing in Kelowna
Disappointment is being expressed after the provincial government unveiled its 20-year transportation plan for the Central Okanagan. While there are some major projects in those plans that are designed to improve traffic flow along Highway 97, what's not on the list is something many residents and local officials have been pleading for. Jayden Wasney reports. – Oct 2, 2023
The morning commute into Kelowna from points south will be a bit longer than usual for the next week or so, as repair work on a damaged Highway 97 overpass gets underway.

As promised, the Ministry of Transportation’s work to repair the Highway 97/Westside Road overpass got underway, and a lane of traffic was closed to commuters Monday, making for a prolonged commute.

“The work is anticipated to take about two to three weeks to complete,” the ministry said in a statement earlier this month.

“Northbound traffic will be open to a single lane while the repairs take place, so motorists should expect delays and plan extra travel time.”

Click to play video: 'Highway 97 partially reopens near Summerland'
Highway 97 partially reopens near Summerland

The ministry said southbound traffic will not be impacted and information will be posted on drivebc.ca in advance of the work’s start and for the duration of the project.

Damage to the overpass occurred Oct. 3, 2023, when an MJI contracting Inc. vehicle with an excavator onboard clipped the overpass.

“Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement’s investigation of the carrier following this incident resulted in further charges of $725, for a total of $1,208 charged to this carrier in relation to this incident,” the ministry statement read.

“In addition, the carrier was suspended for ten days, while this investigation was underway, during which time all of the carrier’s vehicles were taken off the road.”

Overpasses being hit are an increasing issue in the Lower Mainland, much to the frustration of highway officials.

