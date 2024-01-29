Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. sees another record-setting year for organ donations, transplants

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '11-year-old girl with rare disorder on importance of blood donations'
11-year-old girl with rare disorder on importance of blood donations
If you are looking to give a gift this holiday season - how about the gift of life? 11-year old Sophie Wilson has a rare blood and bone marrow disorder that requires monthly transfusions. Her friends and family organized a group blood donation to help Sophie and others. – Nov 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Numbers released Monday show that hundreds of people in B.C. received organ donations last year due to a record number of donors.

Information from the B.C. Transplant Society and Provincial Health Services Authority shows that a record-breaking 563 organ transplants were performed in the province due to the generosity of a record 160 deceased organ donors and their families and 77 living donors.

As a result, the two organizations said more than 6,100 British Columbians will be alive in 2024 because of organ donation.

“Organ donation is such a selfless gift and when we register to become an organ donor we feel great,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, in a statement. “Living donors who choose to undergo surgery to save a life and deceased donors and their families who make such a courageous decision amidst their profound loss are truly inspiring, along with all the health care professionals who support organ donation and transplantation across our province.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Record-setting year for organ donations and transplants'
Record-setting year for organ donations and transplants

There were a record number of liver transplants in 2023, along with a record number of lung transplants, kidney transplants, heart transplants, pancreas and islet transplants.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“Upwards of 150 health-care professionals are involved in one donor case, from organ recovery to transplant,” said Dr. John Yee, provincial medical director of the lung transplant program.

Trending Now

“It is an incredibly complicated medical undertaking, but it is such a privilege to witness our patients transform from critically ill to healthy individuals who are able to return to life.”

As of Dec. 31, 2023, there are 512 people still waiting for an organ transplant.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Organ donation inequities'
Health Matters: Organ donation inequities
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices