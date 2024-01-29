B.C. sees another record-setting year for organ donations, transplants

Send this page to someone via email

Numbers released Monday show that hundreds of people in B.C. received organ donations last year due to a record number of donors.

Information from the B.C. Transplant Society and Provincial Health Services Authority shows that a record-breaking 563 organ transplants were performed in the province due to the generosity of a record 160 deceased organ donors and their families and 77 living donors.

As a result, the two organizations said more than 6,100 British Columbians will be alive in 2024 because of organ donation.

“Organ donation is such a selfless gift and when we register to become an organ donor we feel great,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, in a statement. “Living donors who choose to undergo surgery to save a life and deceased donors and their families who make such a courageous decision amidst their profound loss are truly inspiring, along with all the health care professionals who support organ donation and transplantation across our province.”

There were a record number of liver transplants in 2023, along with a record number of lung transplants, kidney transplants, heart transplants, pancreas and islet transplants.

“Upwards of 150 health-care professionals are involved in one donor case, from organ recovery to transplant,” said Dr. John Yee, provincial medical director of the lung transplant program.

“It is an incredibly complicated medical undertaking, but it is such a privilege to witness our patients transform from critically ill to healthy individuals who are able to return to life.”

As of Dec. 31, 2023, there are 512 people still waiting for an organ transplant.