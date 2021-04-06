Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 6 2021 11:05am
04:14

Health Matters: Organ Donation Awareness Month

Rick and Noreen Woodford are speaking out about the importance of organ donation. They lost their son Matthew in 2018. Matthew saved 4 lives through organ donation.

