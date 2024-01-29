Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP to provide new details about ‘disturbing’ historical homicide case

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. Randall Paull/Global News
Manitoba RCMP are set to provide an update on a ‘major advancement’ in a historical homicide case.

Supt. Rob Lasson and Insp. Tim Arseneault of RCMP major crime services will speak to media at 1:30 p.m. Monday from the police service’s Portage Avenue headquarters.

While police have yet to release specifics about the investigation in question, they said that family members of the victim will be in attendance, and that the case includes “disturbing” details that may particularly affect people impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Global Winnipeg will stream the press conference live on this page.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

