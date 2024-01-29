Manitoba RCMP to provide new details about ‘disturbing’ historical homicide case

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are set to provide an update on a ‘major advancement’ in a historical homicide case.

Supt. Rob Lasson and Insp. Tim Arseneault of RCMP major crime services will speak to media at 1:30 p.m. Monday from the police service’s Portage Avenue headquarters.

While police have yet to release specifics about the investigation in question, they said that family members of the victim will be in attendance, and that the case includes “disturbing” details that may particularly affect people impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Global Winnipeg will stream the press conference live on this page.