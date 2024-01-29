Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘It’s crazy’: Recent rash of car break-ins has Halifax-area neighourhood upset

By Vanessa Wright Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 11:20 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Bedford, N.S., residents grappling with rise in car break-ins'
Bedford, N.S., residents grappling with rise in car break-ins
Concerns are rising over a recent flurry of car break-ins occurring in certain areas of Nova Scotia. As Vanessa Wright reports, some residents say they're noticing an individual attempting to break into their vehicles overnight and may have the surveillance footage to prove it.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A neighbourhood in the Halifax area is getting increasingly concerned over a recent flurry of car break-ins.

A number of Bedford residents are noticing people attempting to break into their vehicles overnight, and some even have the surveillance footage to prove it.

A video shared with Global News by resident Leo Li shows a person snooping around his residence, checking to see if the parked cars were open.

Li said he recently woke up to find surveillance footage of someone trying to open his Honda CRV at 3:48 in the morning. Moments later, another person can be seen trying to open his 2018 Chevrolet.

Li has surveillance video of people trying to break into his vehicles. View image in full screen
Li has surveillance video of people trying to break into his vehicles. Submitted by Leo Li

“I was really shocked,” he said, adding that he worries for the safety of his family, especially his elementary school-aged son. “It’s crazy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Li isn’t the only one dealing with this issue. In the Facebook group “Talk Bedford,” another resident posted about their car being broken into. The post received more that 70 comments, most of whom said they were also victims of theft.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Just five minutes down the road from Li, in the Capstone Crescent area, another surveillance video provided to Global News shows an individual checking for unlocked cars at 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Residents in that neighbourhood declined an on-camera interview, but said the break-ins have been happening for a while.

Trending Now
Another video shows a person trying to open car doors in the Bedford area. View image in full screen
Another video shows a person trying to open car doors in the Bedford area. Submitted

In a statement, RCMP spokesperson Brianna LeBlanc said these crimes can be prevented by “identifying risks and removing opportunities for thieves.”

She suggests never leaving car keys unguarded, removing valuables from your vehicle or storing them in your trunk and out of plain view. She also said incidents should be reported to police.

Story continues below advertisement

But Li says he did just that.

“Police didn’t take action,” he said. “Maybe next time they will come again and try to break into the house. That’s the concern I have.”

— with files from Alex Cooke

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices