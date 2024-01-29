Man arrested after stabbing outside Brockville establishment Saturday

See more sharing options

A man was arrested following a stabbing in Brockville over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after a man was stabbed outside an establishment on King Street West.

The man was rushed to hospital in Kinston where he is now listed in stable condition.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McArthur at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.