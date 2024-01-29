Man arrested after stabbing outside Brockville establishment Saturday

A man was arrested following a stabbing in Brockville over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after a man was stabbed outside an establishment on King Street West.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
The man was rushed to hospital in Kinston where he is now listed in stable condition.
Trending Now
A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McArthur at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
More on Crime
- Canadian man gets 12-year U.S. prison sentence for trying to sexually coerce child
- Mother arrested for murder after her son’s body found behind fake wall
- ‘I’m the victim here’: Black man in N.S says he’s facing constant racial harassment
- ‘Very sad day’: N.B. synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Comments