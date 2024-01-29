Menu

Crime

Man arrested after stabbing outside Brockville establishment Saturday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 29, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
An arrest has been made in stabbing in Brockville early Saturday. View image in full screen
An arrest has been made in stabbing in Brockville early Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A man was arrested following a stabbing in Brockville over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after a man was stabbed outside an establishment on King Street West.

The man was rushed to hospital in Kinston where he is now listed in stable condition.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McArthur at 613-342-0127 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

