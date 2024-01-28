Regina police charge two youths with weapons offences

Regina police have charged two 16 year olds with weapons related offences.
At approximately 2:43 a.m., Jan. 27, RPS responded to a report of a vehicle being shot at with a BB gun in the area of Arens Road and George Street.
The shots occurred from inside a vehicle. It was reported the occupants of the vehicle were wearing masks.
Police located the vehicle and the occupants were taken into custody without incident.
Two 16-year-old males are facing charges.
They cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The 16-year-old male youths are charged with assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, possession of A weapon, and disguise with intent.
The youths are scheduled to make their first appearance in Provincial Youth Court on March 5.
