Police lay attempted murder charge in year-old Brampton, Ont., shooting

Peel police charged a 21-year-old Saturday with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a man on a nature trail in Brampton last year.

On March 6, 2023, the man was walking his dog along the Etobicoke Creek Trail when he was approached from behind by an unknown male.

The suspect then allegedly fired more than a dozen shots at the victim, who tried to flee after being struck by gunfire, officers said.

Police say the shooter reportedly chased the victim and attempted to fire at him once again at close range, but the shooter’s handgun malfunctioned, and the victim fought back.

The suspect then fled the scene with an alleged accomplice, police said.

Officials said the victim was able to call for help and survived the attack.

After a lengthy investigation, police identified the shooter as a man from Toronto who has since died.

The suspect’s accomplice, who is already in custody on unrelated charges, now faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the investigation.