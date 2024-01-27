Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer out eight weeks with fractured foot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Flames say forward A.J. Greer will be  out for eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Greer left Thursday’s 5-2 loss to Columbus midway through the second period after skating awkwardly into the boards while battling for the puck with Blue Jackets defenceman Jake Bean.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The 27-year-old Greer did not put any weight on his left leg while getting helped off the ice.

Greer has six goals and four assists in 47 games this season, his first in Calgary.

The Flames claimed Greer after the Boston Bruins placed him on waivers in October.

Greer has played for the Flames, Bruins, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche over a 155-game career so far.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices