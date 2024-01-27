Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer out eight weeks with fractured foot

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames say forward A.J. Greer will be out for eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Greer left Thursday’s 5-2 loss to Columbus midway through the second period after skating awkwardly into the boards while battling for the puck with Blue Jackets defenceman Jake Bean.

The 27-year-old Greer did not put any weight on his left leg while getting helped off the ice.

Greer has six goals and four assists in 47 games this season, his first in Calgary.

The Flames claimed Greer after the Boston Bruins placed him on waivers in October.

Greer has played for the Flames, Bruins, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche over a 155-game career so far.