Flames forward Dillon Dube on indefinite leave to attend to mental health

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2024 2:42 pm
Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave to attend to his mental health, the team announced Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Golden, B.C., is under the care of professionals, the Flames said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dube was not in Calgary’s lineup for Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the Saddledome.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound centre was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Flames in the 2016 draft.

He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

