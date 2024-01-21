Flames forward Dillon Dube on indefinite leave to attend to mental health

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube has been granted an indefinite leave to attend to his mental health, the team announced Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Golden, B.C., is under the care of professionals, the Flames said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dube was not in Calgary’s lineup for Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the Saddledome.

The five-foot-11, 185-pound centre was a second-round pick (56th overall) of the Flames in the 2016 draft.

He has three goals and four assists in 43 games this season.