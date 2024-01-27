Vehicle crashes into concrete barrier in Toronto, injures 3 adults

Three people have been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash in Etobicoke early on Saturday.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlette Road around 2:30 a.m. after a vehicle hit a concrete barrier.
Police said two men and a woman sustained serious injuries and were taken from the scene by emergency medics.
Toronto paramedics said they took three adults to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Eglinton Avenue was closed between Scarlette and Royal York roads after the collision.
