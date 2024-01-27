Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Vehicle crashes into concrete barrier in Toronto, injures 3 adults

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash in Etobicoke early on Saturday.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlette Road around 2:30 a.m. after a vehicle hit a concrete barrier.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said two men and a woman sustained serious injuries and were taken from the scene by emergency medics.

Trending Now

Toronto paramedics said they took three adults to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Eglinton Avenue was closed between Scarlette and Royal York roads after the collision.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices