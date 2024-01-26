Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crane dangling off Burnaby tower causes temporary road closure

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 6:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crane topples over Burnaby, B.C. tower, causing road closure'
Crane topples over Burnaby, B.C. tower, causing road closure
A crane could be seen toppled from the top of a high-rise under construction in Burnaby, B.C. on Fri. Jan. 26, 2024. The incident caused Burnaby RCMP to close eastbound and westbound traffic on the Lougheed Highway between Gilmore and Madison Avenues.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A portion of the Lougheed Highway was closed Friday afternoon as a toppled crane dangled over the edge of a high-rise building under construction in Burnaby, B.C.

Aerial footage shot by Global News appears to show the operator’s cab still on the building’s roof, with a portion of the crane’s jib hanging over the side of the tower near Gilmore Avenue and the Lougheed Highway.

By phone, the building’s owner — Onni Group — said there was a malfunction with the subcontractor’s crane, but no details are available. Chief of Staff Duncan Wlodarczak confirmed no one was injured.

Click to play video: 'Collapse at Coquitlam construction site leaves gaping hole in shoring wall'
Collapse at Coquitlam construction site leaves gaping hole in shoring wall

Wlodarczak said crews from WorkSafe BC are on-site and the company’s own investigation is ongoing.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In an emailed statement, WorkSafe BC said it was first informed of an incident involving a crane on Thursday afternoon and stop-use orders were issued for both the tower crane and derrick. An investigation has been opened, it added.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The purpose of our investigation is to identify the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future,” wrote Ashley Gregersen of media relations.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Mounties said eastbound and westbound traffic on Lougheed Highway was closed between Gilmore and Madison avenues for “traffic and public safety.”

As of 2 p.m., it did not know how long the closure would last.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices