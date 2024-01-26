Edmonton City Council meetings cancelled through next week after shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is cancelling its council meetings scheduled for next week in the wake of this week’s shooting at city hall.

On Tuesday morning, an armed gunman entered the city building and opened fire, shattering glass and shooting the ceiling, walls and windows. The suspect also lit several incendiary devices, believed to be Molotov cocktails, causing one small fire outside an elevator.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

On Friday afternoon, the city said council meetings scheduled from Jan. 2 to Feb. 2 have been cancelled. The city will work to reschedule the meetings as soon as possible.

“Public decision-making meetings are valuable because the efforts of administration, the governance of city council and the feedback of Edmontonians come together to build our community,” city manager Andre Corbould said in a news release.

“It is a priority for the city that meetings can resume in a timely and safe manner.

“We recognize that the recent event was distressing and frightening for those present in city hall, and we will ensure appropriate arrangements are in place for people to return safely.”

Several councillors, staff, members of the media and a Grade 1 class were inside city hall when shots rang out Tuesday morning.

Damage to city hall included several areas with shattered glass and burn marks.

Restoration work is underway at the building, which remains closed. The city hall parkade is also closed. The city has not said what the repairs will cost.

Earlier this week, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said a safety and security assessment will be done following the event. He said any changes to the current security protocols will have to balance safety with the desire to keep city hall a welcoming place for the public.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm into place, use/place/throwing an explosive substance, arson to property, possessing incendiary material, use of a firearm while committing an offence and careless use of a firearm in connection with the incident.