Commissionaire who took down Edmonton City Hall shooting suspect knows city hall well: mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says the commissionaire who took down a man who fired shots inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday morning has been working at the city building “for a while.”

“He knows city hall really well,” Sohi said in a interview with Global News Wednesday morning. “(I am) very appreciative of his involvement and how he handled the situation and got things under control. It could have been much, much worse.”

On Tuesday, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said the shooting happened in the morning when a suspect armed with a gun entered city hall through the parkade. He fired multiple shots, shattering glass within the building.

McFee said the suspect was “heavily armed,” with what police believe were Molotov cocktails, one of which was thrown and caused a small fire.

Within minutes, McFee said the suspect was taken into police custody, thanks to the help of a commissionaire who worked in the building.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured during Tuesday’s incident.

“It’s an unarmed commissionaire that initially detained this individual,” McFee said Tuesday afternoon. “His actions were above and beyond, and for that we are grateful.

“The individual acted, obviously, to detain the person. And I’m not sure if it was a tackle or what it was.”

Sohi said he has not spoken directly with the commissionaire, but was thankful for his actions.

3:00 Edmonton ‘incredibly lucky’ no one injured in shooting at city hall: Police chief

The mayor, who was working from home Wednesday, was inside the building during the shooting on Tuesday. He was asking questions of city administration during a committee meeting when shots rang out.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I am feeling OK. The gravity of the event and how (much) worse it could have been is starting to sink in,” Sohi said. “This is an event that you don’t imagine at all. You don’t think about these things.

Story continues below advertisement

“Quick, prompt response from city hall security, as well as EPS (Edmonton Police Service) and fire rescue services, peace officers — it speaks to the prompt co-ordination that took place to get the situation under control.

“I really feel for everyone who was present at city hall during that horrifying, traumatizing event and the impact it is having on them.”

Safety and security assessment to be conducted

City hall remained closed on Wednesday, with shattered glass and burn marks visible inside the building. The building will remain closed until it is cleaned up and the repairs are done, Sohi said.

Restoration crews were on scene on Wednesday.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

The city will also conduct a safety and security assessment of the building, the mayor said, adding it’s important city hall remains open to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will have to make some changes, but at the same time we want to make sure city hall remains open and accessible and a safe place for everyone to come and work.”

It’s not known how long the security assessment will take.

McFee said police believe the male suspect acted alone.