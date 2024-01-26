Rogers Sugar announces tentative agreement with striking union

Send this page to someone via email

Rogers Sugar announced that a tentative agreement has been reached with the union (PPWC Local 8) that represents striking workers at its Vancouver sugar refinery.

The tentative agreement is subject to a ratification vote next week.

The Vancouver refinery employs around 140 unionized workers who have been on strike since Sept. 28, 2023.

The strike at the Vancouver refinery had ramifications across the country.

According to the Canadian Sugar Institute, Canada produces about 1.2 million tonnes of refined sugar annually, with about 94 per cent of that from raw cane sugar imported in bulk to the three refineries in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

The workers were striking over issues like wages, benefits and the company’s proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

PPWC Local 8 confirmed the deal has been reached, and the union is hoping the ratification meeting happens on either Monday or Tuesday, next week.

The Vancouver refinery is operated by Lantic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rogers Sugar.