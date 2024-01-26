Menu

Canada

Rogers Sugar announces tentative agreement with striking union

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
Impact of B.C. sugar strike on holiday baking
RELATED VIDEO: How the strike at Vancouver’s Rogers Sugar Refinery is impacting bakeries, and businesses as we look ahead to the holiday baking season. Consumers can exact to pay more for sweet treats – Nov 18, 2023
Rogers Sugar announced that a tentative agreement has been reached with the union (PPWC Local 8) that represents striking workers at its Vancouver sugar refinery.

The tentative agreement is subject to a ratification vote next week.

The Vancouver refinery employs around 140 unionized workers who have been on strike since Sept. 28, 2023.

The strike at the Vancouver refinery had ramifications across the country.

According to the Canadian Sugar Institute, Canada produces about 1.2 million tonnes of refined sugar annually, with about 94 per cent of that from raw cane sugar imported in bulk to the three refineries in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

The workers were striking over issues like wages, benefits and the company’s proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

PPWC Local 8 confirmed the deal has been reached, and the union is hoping the ratification meeting happens on either Monday or Tuesday, next week.

The Vancouver refinery is operated by Lantic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rogers Sugar.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

