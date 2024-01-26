TSB continues to probe deadly plane crash in Northwest Territories

See more sharing options

Investigators have started going through the site of a deadly plane crash just outside the town of Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories.

The Transportation Safety Board has released photos from the scene showing the wreckage of the charter plane in a heavily wooded area.

The agency says this kind of investigation is generally completed within 15 months.

The plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream, was headed Tuesday morning to the Diavik Diamond Mine, northeast of Yellowknife.

It crashed just after takeoff, killing four mine workers and two crew members.

View image in full screen The TSB released images on Thursday of the scene were a plane crashed near Fort Smith, N.W.T., on Tuesday. Supplied by TSB

The lone survivor, another mine worker, was airlifted to hospital in Yellowknife.