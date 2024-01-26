Menu

Canada

TSB continues to probe deadly plane crash in Northwest Territories

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2024 11:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NWT plane crash: Fort Smith mourns victims in close-knit community'
NWT plane crash: Fort Smith mourns victims in close-knit community
WATCH ABOVE: (From Jan. 25, 2024) We’re learning more about Tuesday’s deadly plane crash in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories. Six people died when the plane taking workers to a diamond mine 300 kilometres north of Yellowknife crashed shortly after takeoff. Some of their loved ones are now speaking out about the tragedy. Heather Yourex-West reports on a community in mourning.
Investigators have started going through the site of a deadly plane crash just outside the town of Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories.

The Transportation Safety Board has released photos from the scene showing the wreckage of the charter plane in a heavily wooded area.

The agency says this kind of investigation is generally completed within 15 months.

The plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream, was headed Tuesday morning to the Diavik Diamond Mine, northeast of Yellowknife.

It crashed just after takeoff, killing four mine workers and two crew members.

The TSB released images on Thursday of the scene were a plane crashed near Fort Smith, N.W.T., on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The TSB released images on Thursday of the scene were a plane crashed near Fort Smith, N.W.T., on Tuesday. Supplied by TSB
The lone survivor, another mine worker, was airlifted to hospital in Yellowknife.

Click to play video: 'NWT plane crash: 4 passengers, 2 crew dead in crash near Alberta border'
NWT plane crash: 4 passengers, 2 crew dead in crash near Alberta border
© 2024 The Canadian Press

