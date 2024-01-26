Feedback prompts Alberta government to move AISH, income-support payments to earlier dates

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is changing the payment schedule for people in the province who receive payments through the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) program and other income supports.

The change will mean that those who rely on the supports will receive their payment four business days prior to the first of the month.

In a news release Friday, the province said the change is based on feedback from a recent survey of Albertans who receive AISH and income support payments. The survey results showed those Albertans wanted more time to pay their bills and to avoid any unnecessary late charges.

The province said the new payment date will begin with the March 2024 payment cycle.

“This move aims to provide people with additional time to pay rent, manage their financial obligations and avoid incurring any unnecessary late charges,” said Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon.

“This is a welcome and positive change for AISH and income support recipients who are working with a fixed income,” said Joy Bowen-Eyre, chief executive officer with the Alex Community Health Centre.

“This change means individuals who rely on these benefits can worry less about having their fixed income reduced, by avoiding and preventing any possible late payment fees.”

The province said clients will receive a notice to update any automatic bill payments when they receive their February 2024 payment. The government said this ensures that they will have the time necessary to change any automatic payments from their accounts.

The full payment date schedule is also available online.