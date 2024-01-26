Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

MPI has suffered from instability, large management load: external review

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
Manitoba Public Insurance building View image in full screen
Manitoba Public Insurance building in Winnipeg. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An external review of Manitoba’s Crown-owned auto insurance corporation has found instability, confusion over responsibilities and a high ratio of managers.

The review by consulting firm Ernst and Young says Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has a relatively high number of managerial layers, and 30 per cent of management roles have three or fewer people reporting to them directly.

The report also says it is unclear who is responsible for different lines of business at the corporation, and 20 organizational changes over two years have created instability.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The review was launched under the former Progressive Conservative government after Manitoba Public Insurance saw staff levels rise sharply and contracts awarded without open bidding.

There have also been major cost overruns on a technology overhaul, which is now almost triple its original budget.

Story continues below advertisement

The corporation’s board dismissed the chief executive officer in the spring, and the NDP government, sworn in in October 2023, replaced most board members as one of its first moves.

Click to play video: 'Organizational review ordered for MPI'
Organizational review ordered for MPI
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices