SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Edmonton snowfall parking ban to end Friday night

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Challenges with clearing Edmonton’s slippery streets'
Challenges with clearing Edmonton’s slippery streets
Winter driving in Edmonton this year hasn't been too consistent. While there wasn't too much snow, the roads have been quite slippery in recent weeks. And as Jasmine King explains, the extreme cold snap Edmontonians just experienced isn't making anything easier.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A parking ban that came into effect in Edmonton earlier this week will be lifted on Friday night.

The Phase 1 parking ban will come to an end at 7 p.m.

The City of Edmonton implemented the city-wide ban on Tuesday morning.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

During the parking ban, city and contract crews worked 24 hours a day to clear snow and ice accumulation from arterial and collector roads, bus routes and roads within business improvement areas.

The city will continue to maintain the condition of city streets, while applying traction materials as needed.

Trending Now

Once temperatures are consistently below -10 C, the city said crews will groom residential roads and alleyways. That’s not expected to happen for a while, with daily high temperatures forecast to be above zero into next week.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices