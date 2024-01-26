Edmonton snowfall parking ban to end Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

A parking ban that came into effect in Edmonton earlier this week will be lifted on Friday night.

The Phase 1 parking ban will come to an end at 7 p.m.

The City of Edmonton implemented the city-wide ban on Tuesday morning.

During the parking ban, city and contract crews worked 24 hours a day to clear snow and ice accumulation from arterial and collector roads, bus routes and roads within business improvement areas.

The city will continue to maintain the condition of city streets, while applying traction materials as needed.

Once temperatures are consistently below -10 C, the city said crews will groom residential roads and alleyways. That’s not expected to happen for a while, with daily high temperatures forecast to be above zero into next week.