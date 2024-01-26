Two arrested, weapons seized, following incident in Manitoba community

Two people were arrested after police were called to a residence in a Manitoba community.
Oxford House RCMP said gunshots were reported at a residence in the community last Sunday. Police said a house was damaged, but no injuries were reported.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Bunibonibee Cree Nation on Tuesday. Two women, aged 30 and 34, were arrested. They face multiple charges, including the careless use of a firearm.
Officers said they seized three rifles, two shotguns, and ammunition during the search.
The investigation is ongoing.
