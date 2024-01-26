16-year-old boy facing charge in Regina December homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says a 16-year-old boy is facing a second-degree murder charge in relation to a homicide that took place on Dec. 21, 2023.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Retallack Street to a report of an injured man and found a victim who was seriously injured outside a home.

Police said the victim’s name will not be released, but said that he was taken by EMS to hospital and died a short time later.

Regina police said the boy was arrested through their investigation and that he appeared in provincial court Friday morning.