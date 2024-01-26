Batteries for Dyson vacuums sold on Amazon could cause fire: Health Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is warning that a battery sold on Amazon for Dyson vacuum cleaners could pose a risk of fire and burns after a report of “significant” property damage.

The FirstPower 4000mAh V6 battery replacement for Dyson V6 Series vacuums were sold online between January and April 2022.

According to the product manufacturer, the battery is also compatible with the following Dyson vacuum cleaners: SV04, DC58, DC59, DC61, DC62, DC72, DC74, Absolute Animal Motorhead Slim, SV03, SV04, SV05, SV06, SV07, SV09.

PICTURED: FirstPower replacement battery for Dyson Vacuums sold to 1,731 Canadians on Amazon. Health Canada

The battery packs are not a Dyson or Dyson-authorized product, the Health Canada warning notes.

The product’s Amazon Standard Identification Number is B085RSLXK1.

The third-party company reported that 1,731 units of the affected products were sold in Canada. As of Nov. 24, 2023, there have been six reports of incidents including one report of “significant property damage due to fire in Canada,” Health Canada says.

Health Canada is advising consumers to immediately stop using the affected battery and safely dispose of it. If consumers are unsure how to do so, they are advised to contact their municipality for instructions on how to safely transport and dispose of lithium-ion batteries.

The agency also reminds consumers that batteries are considered hazardous waste and should not be placed in household garbage.

Dyson is also advising against purchasing third-party replacement batteries for its products due to potential safety concerns, Health Canada says, adding that consumers should learn the risks of buying consumer products online.

The product has been removed from the Amazon.ca website.