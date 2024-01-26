Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Toronto to see heavy rainfall Friday, special weather statement issued

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 26, 2024 6:36 am
1 min read
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The statement issued early Friday said about 15 to 25 mm of rain is forecast to fall on Toronto with higher amounts possible. View image in full screen
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The statement issued early Friday said about 15 to 25 mm of rain is forecast to fall on Toronto with higher amounts possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Environment Canada says Toronto is in for a significant amount of rainfall on Friday prompting a special weather statement.

The statement issued early Friday said about 15 to 25 mm of rain is forecast to fall on Toronto with higher amounts possible.

The city will also see ponding of water in poorly drained areas, the statement read.

The weather agency said the rain moved in overnight and will eventually taper off late in the morning or by early afternoon. However, rain may fall heavily at times.

“Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage,” Environment Canada said. “The frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Toronto is forecast to see a high of 7 C and a low of 4 C on Friday.

