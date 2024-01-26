Toronto to see heavy rainfall Friday, special weather statement issued

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says Toronto is in for a significant amount of rainfall on Friday prompting a special weather statement.

The statement issued early Friday said about 15 to 25 mm of rain is forecast to fall on Toronto with higher amounts possible.

The city will also see ponding of water in poorly drained areas, the statement read.

The weather agency said the rain moved in overnight and will eventually taper off late in the morning or by early afternoon. However, rain may fall heavily at times.

“Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage,” Environment Canada said. “The frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Toronto is forecast to see a high of 7 C and a low of 4 C on Friday.