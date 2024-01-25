B.C. reports 4th death of child under 10 linked to influenza

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in British Columbia say a fourth child has died due to complications related to influenza.

In its weekly respiratory illness update, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) said the death, involving a child under the age of 10, was reported between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20.

Influenza-related deaths refer to fatalities where flu was a contributing factor, but may not be the primary cause of death. Previous flu-related child fatalities have been attributed to secondary bacterial infections related to the virus.

B.C. reports third child's death linked to influenza

The BCCDC said influenza test positivity and levels recorded in many wastewater sites have, however, decreased.

RSV test-positivity and wastewater levels remain elevated, with some signs of stabilization, the BCCDC said, while COVID-19 hospital and critical care levels have remained “relatively stable” with some fluctuation in recent weeks.

“The proportion of emergency department and primary care visits for respiratory symptoms have decreased since a peak in late December,” the agency said.

Health officials continue to recommend vaccination for both influenza and COVID-19.

You can find out more about the vaccines and book an immunization at the province’s Get Vaccinated website.