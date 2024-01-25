Toronto police looking to identify suspect involved in hate-motivated robbery and assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police are turning to the public for help with identifying a man believed to be responsible for a hate-motivated robbery and assault in Toronto earlier this week.

On Monday just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call for a theft in the Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue area.

Police said a man entered a convenience store and concealed several items within his jacket.

The victim allegedly realized the man had hidden an item in his jacket, demanded that he return the item and was able to get it from him.

Police said the man continued to walk toward the exit and the victim realized that he had more items hidden in his coat.

The victim once again asked the man to return the items, prompting him to allegedly make xenophobic remarks towards her before assaulting her.

Police said the man then fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

The man is described 30 to 40 years old with a medium build, brown hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.