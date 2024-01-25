Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in Oshawa homicide investigation

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Homicide unit investigating after Oshawa man found dead'
Homicide unit investigating after Oshawa man found dead
WATCH: Durham Regional Police's Homicide unit is now investigating after finding a man dead in Oshawa. Lexy Benedict reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man from Clarington, Ont., has been charged with second-degree murder, following the death of a 62-year-old man in Oshawa earlier this week, according to Durham police.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South in Oshawa at around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss previously told reporters officers found a male suffering from obvious signs of trauma outside of the home and that an altercation had occurred somewhere either inside or outside of the residence.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Bortoluss said.

Police investigating a homicide in Oshawa. View image in full screen
Police investigating a homicide in Oshawa. Global News

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Steven Turgeon of Oshawa was fatally stabbed. Turgeon’s death marks Durham Region’s second homicide of 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update, police said two suspects fled the area on foot, one of whom was located a short distance away and taken into custody without incident.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Meanwhile, police say they are still searching for the second suspect.

In Thursday’s update, police said 32-year-old Tyler Stephens has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this incident or that has video footage, including dashcam and/or home surveillance, is asked to contact Det. French of the DRPS’s Major Crime Unit – Homicide at 905-579-1520 x 5421, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: '62-year-old man dead in home disturbance incident in Oshawa'
62-year-old man dead in home disturbance incident in Oshawa

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices