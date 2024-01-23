Police investigating homicide after man dies in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police say they have called in the homicide unit after a man was rushed to hospital and later died.
Police said officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South in Oshawa.
Investigators said they found a male suffering from obvious signs of trauma.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased, police said.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Quebec man suspected of killing young girl suing police, eager to clear name: lawyer
- Quebec man pleads guilty to threatening Justin Trudeau and François Legault in online videos
- Ottawa to hold auto-theft summit amid uptick in stolen cars sent abroad
- Canada-wide warrant out for Brampton teen after shooting death of 18-year-old
Comments