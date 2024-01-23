Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police investigating homicide after man dies in Oshawa

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 23, 2024 7:03 am
1 min read
Police investigating a homicide in Oshawa. View image in full screen
Police investigating a homicide in Oshawa. Global News
Durham Regional Police say they have called in the homicide unit after a man was rushed to hospital and later died.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South in Oshawa.

Investigators said they found a male suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

