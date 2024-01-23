Police investigating homicide after man dies in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they have called in the homicide unit after a man was rushed to hospital and later died.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South in Oshawa.

Investigators said they found a male suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

