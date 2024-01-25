27-year-old woman charged with attempted murder following arson

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged a 27-year-old woman with attempted murder following an investigation into a house fire earlier this month.

According to a release, fire crews and police responded to a report of a house fire on Jan. 2, 2024, in the 900 block of Rae Street. The fire was quickly put out and learned that no one was found inside the home.

“A few hours later, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police were called to a report of an assault in the 800 block of Rae Street. When they arrived at the residence, they met with an adult female victim who told officers she was assaulted a few hours earlier at a home in the 900 block of Rae Street,” the release read. “Following the assault, the female suspect forced the victim into the bathroom and closed the door. The suspect then set fire to the house before fleeing the scene. The victim was able to safely escape the residence without further injury.”

Danica Rayne Asapace has been charged with attempted murder. The accused made her first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Jan. 19, 2024.