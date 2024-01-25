Menu

Canada

NDP’s Singh compares Liberals to wrestling with ‘slimy’ eels in pharmacare talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2024 1:26 pm
RELATED: Pharmacare access unequal, StatCan report shows – Jan 10, 2024
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says working with the Liberals on pharmacare legislation is like wrestling with eels covered in oil.

Singh says they are slimy and break their promises, but that won’t stop New Democrats from pushing the bill forward when the House of Commons returns Monday.

Singh says the legislation will be the NDP’s next big fight in Parliament, as his caucus meets for a three-day retreat in Edmonton this week.

The NDP has been pushing for a system to cover Canadians’ prescription medicines as part of its deal with the minority Liberals.

Click to play video: 'No rise in deductible for Pharmacare this year: province'
No rise in deductible for Pharmacare this year: province
Singh says he took the eel description from his party’s health critic Don Davies, who has been negotiating with the government on a framework bill.

Davies says he’s optimistic a bill will be tabled by a deadline of March 1, and his talks with Health Minister Mark Holland will resume next week.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

