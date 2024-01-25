Calgary 911 employee accused of sharing police information with organized crime

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a 58-year-old woman following a year-long investigation that revealed she was “intentionally sharing protected information for organized crime purposes.”

According to police, the woman was employed as a City of Calgary 911 operator when police allege she used her position to access private information.

An investigation conducted by the Calgary Police Service’s sensitive investigations unit revealed that the woman “intentionally pulled data from searches targeting individuals connected to organized crime activity and was then provided to other individuals involved in organized crime.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they were first alerted to the matter in December 2022 during an unrelated investigation. An investigation began on Jan. 26, 2023. The woman was arrested, interviewed and later released without charges.

In the following months, Calgary police obtained search warrants for the woman’s devices and said forensic investigators were able to obtain 200 pictures of sensitive data. Police said “the data was intentionally pulled from searches targeting individuals connected to organized crime activity and was then provided to other individuals involved in organized crime.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mariana Buonincontri now faces several charges including breech of trust under the criminal code.

Buonincontri is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Calgary police are expected to provide more information during a press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.