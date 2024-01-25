Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary 911 employee accused of sharing police information with organized crime

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have charged a 58-year-old woman following a year long investigation that revealed she was "intentionally sharing protected information for organized crime purposes." View image in full screen
Calgary police have charged a 58-year-old woman following a year long investigation that revealed she was "intentionally sharing protected information for organized crime purposes.". THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have charged a 58-year-old woman following a year-long investigation that revealed she was “intentionally sharing protected information for organized crime purposes.”

According to police, the woman was employed as a City of Calgary 911 operator when police allege she used her position to access private information.

An investigation conducted by the Calgary Police Service’s sensitive investigations unit revealed that the woman “intentionally pulled data from searches targeting individuals connected to organized crime activity and was then provided to other individuals involved in organized crime.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they were first alerted to the matter in December 2022 during an unrelated investigation. An investigation began on Jan. 26, 2023. The woman was arrested, interviewed and later released without charges.

In the following months, Calgary police obtained search warrants for the woman’s devices and said forensic investigators were able to obtain 200 pictures of sensitive data. Police said “the data was intentionally pulled from searches targeting individuals connected to organized crime activity and was then provided to other individuals involved in organized crime.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mariana Buonincontri now faces several charges including breech of trust under the criminal code.

Buonincontri is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Calgary police are expected to provide more information during a press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices