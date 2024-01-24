Calgary police partner with Bridgeland for engagement pilot project

A new partnership in the city’s northeast hopes to spark conversation between Calgary police and residents of a northeast neighbourhood.

The space is called the Community Engagement Link, and it’s located within the Riverside-Bridgeland Community Centre on Centre Avenue.

Officers will work remotely out of the association building every Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The initiative is in direct response to a survey that revealed community members had significant concerns over crime and social disorder in the inner-city neighbourhood.

“Bridgeland wanted something different so we listened to them,” said acting Sgt. Anthony Thompson. “They offered the space to us so we said ‘Let’s partner up and see what we can do here.’ ”

Thompson noted that the office for District 3 is located by Nose Hill Park, several kilometres north of the community. He says the point of this link is to provide more of a physical presence in Bridgeland, and to open a line of communication for residents to talk to officers.

Long-time Bridgeland community member Deb Lee says she looks forward to seeing how the one-year pilot project fares, and hopes it will equip her fellow community members with more knowledge when it comes to crime.

“Having the police here gives them the opportunity to voice their concerns,” said Lee, who has lived in Bridgeland for more than a quarter of a century. “To be given information on how to deal with certain things, what to do, when to call. I think it’s a really good community outreach program.”

Roma’s Pizzeria has been broken into more than three times in the last year. Ahmad Abdulghani owns the popular joint, and says this is a good step forward.

“I hope it’ll get better, that’s all we can do,” said Abdulghani, who has purchased double locks for his door to deter thieves. “I think that it will be good for them to try and be here more often. We can tell them what’s going on.”

During times the link is open, citizens are encouraged to visit the facility at 917 Centre Ave. N.E. to receive crime prevention education, express any concerns and to chat with officers.

“The space is set up so they can come and share,” said Sgt. Thompson. “We are here to listen. It doesn’t matter what you have to say, where you come from or anything like that.”