Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police partner with Bridgeland for engagement pilot project

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 5:40 pm
2 min read
Residents are encouraged to visit the Community Engagement Link in Bridgeland on Wednesdays to visit with officers. View image in full screen
Residents are encouraged to visit the Community Engagement Link in Bridgeland on Wednesdays to visit with officers. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new partnership in the city’s northeast hopes to spark conversation between Calgary police and residents of a northeast neighbourhood.

The space is called the Community Engagement Link, and it’s located within the Riverside-Bridgeland Community Centre on Centre Avenue.

Officers will work remotely out of the association building every Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The initiative is in direct response to a survey that revealed community members had significant concerns over crime and social disorder in the inner-city neighbourhood.

“Bridgeland wanted something different so we listened to them,” said acting Sgt. Anthony Thompson. “They offered the space to us so we said ‘Let’s partner up and see what we can do here.’ ”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Thompson noted that the office for District 3 is located by Nose Hill Park, several kilometres north of the community. He says the point of this link is to provide more of a physical presence in Bridgeland, and to open a line of communication for residents to talk to officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Long-time Bridgeland community member Deb Lee says she looks forward to seeing how the one-year pilot project fares, and hopes it will equip her fellow community members with more knowledge when it comes to crime.

“Having the police here gives them the opportunity to voice their concerns,” said Lee, who has lived in Bridgeland for more than a quarter of a century. “To be given information on how to deal with certain things, what to do, when to call. I think it’s a really good community outreach program.”

Trending Now
More on Calgary

Roma’s Pizzeria has been broken into more than three times in the last year. Ahmad Abdulghani owns the popular joint, and says this is a good step forward.

“I hope it’ll get better, that’s all we can do,” said Abdulghani, who has purchased double locks for his door to deter thieves. “I think that it will be good for them to try and be here more often. We can tell them what’s going on.”

During times the link is open, citizens are encouraged to visit the facility at 917 Centre Ave. N.E. to receive crime prevention education, express any concerns and to chat with officers.

“The space is set up so they can come and share,” said Sgt. Thompson. “We are here to listen. It doesn’t matter what you have to say, where you come from or anything like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices