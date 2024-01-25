Menu

Crime

School worker in Ottawa charged with sexual assault, N.S. victims possible: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 9:47 am
1 min read
Global News Morning January 25, 2024
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
Police say an educational assistant working in Ottawa with previous work experience in Nova Scotia has been charged with several sexual offences following a year-long investigation.

In a release from Ottawa Police, it was said that the reported incidents began in September 2022 and involved three males under the age of 14 during the accused’s time working with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB).

“SACA investigators believe there could be other victims and other incidents that have occurred while he was employed by the OCDSB as well as with his other employment working with youth in Ottawa and in Nova Scotia,” police said in a statement released on Thursday.

Ottawa Police say Kevan Henshaw, 32, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, and one count of luring.

He was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Ottawa Police are requesting for anyone with further information to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit.

More to come. 

