Canada

Teen injured after towed toboggan clips rear of oncoming SUV

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 7:19 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
A playful moment could have easily been tragic, say Lake Country RCMP, after a teen luckily avoided life-threatening injuries while riding a toboggan that was being towed.

Police say the toboggan was being towed by a Ford F150 along Oyama Road last Wednesday afternoon, with the pickup truck doing approximately 30 km/h.

“An SUV approaching from the opposite direction attempted to avoid the individual on the toboggan as he drifted into their lane,” said the RCMP. “However, the tobogganer collided with the rear of the SUV.”

Police say the toboggan rider, a 19-year-old male, suffered numerous injuries, though none were life-threatening, and that he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The F150 driver was issued a $368 ticket for driving without due care and attention, along with six demerit points.

“This incident could easily have ended in tragedy and was entirely avoidable,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle. “Please enjoy the snow in the safest possible manner and help us maintain road safety, especially during challenging driving conditions.”

 

