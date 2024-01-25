Menu

Parking fines increased and terms adjusted in Lethbridge

By Brandon Cassidy Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 12:04 pm
2 min read
A parking ticket in Lethbridge on a parked car. View image in full screen
A parking ticket in Lethbridge on a parked car. Global News
Parking in downtown Lethbridge has been a controversial topic, resulting in some updates and changes.

Some of the adjustments come from a unanimous vote at Lethbridge city council in December.

This includes a change in having to pay for parking from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. instead of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The change also extends free parking hours in the core to help draw shoppers to the local shops.

Parking fines have nearly doubled to $40 downtown and $50 outside the core, up from $25 unless paid early.

Shoppers can now park in more areas of the downtown core as Zone 2 has now become Zone 3 as well. This will allow people to be able to use their parking payments in various parts of downtown, enabling them to focus more on the shopping and worrying less about their parking meter and spending more on parking in two separate zones.

“Now you only have two options in the downtown,” explained Phillip Berg, parking co-ordinator for the city. “And that allows you to move around downtown without having to relocate every two hours or having to top up your time.

“You can stay up to the maximum three hours in that zone and then top up your time as needed.”

The city explains these changes are needed to keep things safe, efficient and beneficial for everyone.

More on Canada

“We worked very extensively with businesses in the downtown as well as representatives (from community groups),” Berg said.

“We’ve been working together to see what initiatives we could put forward, to benefit not only the City of Lethbridge but all of its residents and businesses in the downtown core.”

The city announced in collaboration with the Business Revitalization Zone and the Heart of the City that there would be incentives introduced such as increased free parking days as a draw for shoppers and businesses in the downtown core.

“The incentives are really important,” said Sarah Amies, the executive director of the Downtown Business Revitalization Zone in Lethbridge.

“Our hope is that the businesses will share the information with their communities and their shoppers. There are now eight different ways to pay for parking. We hope that businesses take advantage of the initiatives like free parking days and creatively use them to their advantage.”

The city acknowledged the notion that the changes and updates are part of a two-year pilot project. A report will be given to the council after one year and the changes will be revisited to ensure that the city, its residents and the businesses that call Lethbridge home are all being served in the best way.

The new parking incentives and changes start Feb. 1.

More information can be found on the city’s website and social media.

