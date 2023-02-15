City’s Economic SPC votes against Lethbridge parking fine increases

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Lethbridge is reversing course on proposed parking fine increases.

The city’s Economic Standing Policy Committee unanimously voting against recommending parking fine increases to city council on Wednesday.

Multiple members of the downtown business community appeared before the committee ahead of the vote, voicing their frustrations with the proposed fine changes.

“It feels like to me a bit of suffocation on downtown,” said Brian Smith, co-owner of a business in the downtown core. “It’s a huge deterrent for people wanting to come down and shop.”

Parking fines in the city currently cost offenders $25, reduced to a $10 fee if it’s paid within the first seven days.

On Nov. 14, the SPC initially recommended increasing fines to $50, while keeping the $15 reduction.

City council was originally set to vote on second and third reading of the bylaw on Feb. 7, but moved the matter back to the Economic SPC to gather more public feedback.

“I’m glad that council put this to an SPC so we can discuss with them,” said Hunter Heggie, another downtown business owner.

According to data collected by the city over the past couple weeks, there is about 80 per cent parking compliance in the downtown, but some of the non-compliant vehicles tracked could have paid for parking that expired.

Officials say fines and parking costs fund infrastructure related to parking.

“There’s a consequence to either saying no or yes to this, because it was a decision made during budget deliberations, so there is a cost,” said deputy mayor Ryan Parker.

“I’m not going to support this, for the reason being I think there’s a better way to go about this.”

The committee is recommending administration work with downtown stakeholders to develop their own options for parking in the core and report back to the SPC by the end of quarter three this year.