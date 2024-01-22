Snow-removal plans prompt citywide parking ban on major Edmonton roads starting Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

After more snow fell on Edmonton’s roads this weekend, the city declared a citywide parking pan on Monday and said Phase 1 will take effect at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Phase 1 is expected to last for about 48 hours and will see city crews work to clear snow off major roads.

“The continued accumulation of snow combined with the warmer temperatures and lingering snowpack necessitate a Phase 1 parking ban to ensure the major roadways are cleared and safe for all vehicles,” said Val Dacyk, the city’s general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, parks and roads services.

“We appreciate everyone keeping these major roadways cleared of parked vehicles so crews can provide clearer roads that are easier and safer to navigate. We anticipate the parking ban to remain in effect for three to five days.”

The major roads being cleared during Phase 1 will be arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes, roads marked with seasonal no parking signs and roads within business improvement areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“Crews and equipment will be working 24 hours a day until Phase 1 roads are clear,” the city said in a news release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

During Phase 1, the city noted Edmontonians will still be able to park vehicles on their residential streets. However, if vehicles are found parked on routes that are part of the Phase 1 parking ban once it takes effect, the city said they could be ticketed and towed at the owners’ expense.

The city said if a vehicle has been towed, the owner should contact 311 for details.

“Edmontonians are reminded that parking is also allowed on roads as soon as they have been cleared, as long as parking is allowed there normally,” the city said. “Residents should refer to the roadways snow-clearing map.

“Please note, EPark zones are not active during Phase 1 of the parking ban while these areas are cleared.”

For more information, click here.

Once Phase 1 of snow removal is complete, the city said it may make an announcement about a Phase 2 parking ban, which would cover residential and industrial areas, if it is deemed necessary.

The city reminded Edmontonians to drive carefully while roads are faced with snowy conditions and to keep their vehicles a safe distance behind the vehicles in front of them.

Story continues below advertisement

The city also asked Edmonton drivers to give city crews room to work on the roads.