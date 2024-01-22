Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Traffic

Snow-removal plans prompt citywide parking ban on major Edmonton roads starting Tuesday

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 10:48 am
Click to play video: 'Track Edmonton snow plows in real time'
Track Edmonton snow plows in real time
WATCH ABOVE: (From Jan. 10, 2024) The city's updated interactive map allows Edmontonians to see where the snow equipment is in "near real time." Emily Mertz walks us through how it works – Jan 10, 2024
After more snow fell on Edmonton’s roads this weekend, the city declared a citywide parking pan on Monday and said Phase 1 will take effect at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Phase 1 is expected to last for about 48 hours and will see city crews work to clear snow off major roads.

“The continued accumulation of snow combined with the warmer temperatures and lingering snowpack necessitate a Phase 1 parking ban to ensure the major roadways are cleared and safe for all vehicles,” said Val Dacyk, the city’s general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, parks and roads services.

“We appreciate everyone keeping these major roadways cleared of parked vehicles so crews can provide clearer roads that are easier and safer to navigate. We anticipate the parking ban to remain in effect for three to five days.”

The major roads being cleared during Phase 1 will be arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes, roads marked with seasonal no parking signs and roads within business improvement areas.

“Crews and equipment will be working 24 hours a day until Phase 1 roads are clear,” the city said in a news release.

During Phase 1, the city noted Edmontonians will still be able to park vehicles on their residential streets. However, if vehicles are found parked on routes that are part of the Phase 1 parking ban once it takes effect, the city said they could be ticketed and towed at the owners’ expense.

The city said if a vehicle has been towed, the owner should contact 311 for details.

“Edmontonians are reminded that parking is also allowed on roads as soon as they have been cleared, as long as parking is allowed there normally,” the city said. “Residents should refer to the roadways snow-clearing map.

“Please note, EPark zones are not active during Phase 1 of the parking ban while these areas are cleared.”

For more information, click here.

Once Phase 1 of snow removal is complete, the city said it may make an announcement about a Phase 2 parking ban, which would cover residential and industrial areas, if it is deemed necessary.

The city reminded Edmontonians to drive carefully while roads are faced with snowy conditions and to keep their vehicles a safe distance behind the vehicles in front of them.

The city also asked Edmonton drivers to give city crews room to work on the roads.

Click to play video: 'Challenges with clearing Edmonton’s slippery streets'
Challenges with clearing Edmonton’s slippery streets
