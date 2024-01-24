Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Flood watch for Hamilton says rain runoff creating ‘uncertainty’ near bodies of water

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 24, 2024 5:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Messy commute home for drivers as Toronto, GTHA gets hit with winter weather travel advisories'
Messy commute home for drivers as Toronto, GTHA gets hit with winter weather travel advisories
Dozens of flights delayed, and a slow drive home for many Toronto drivers as the GTHA gets hit with winter weather travel advisories, expected to last into the overnight. Kayla McLean reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With some 20 to 40 mm of combined rain and melting snow over the next two days, the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) has issued a watch for residents as runoff and flows around bodies of water grow.

The agency says current water levels, already “slightly elevated,” added to the rain and temperatures above freezing will flood some low-lying areas.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“There is potential for significant watercourse flooding, as considerable amounts of runoff may occur given the currently frozen soil conditions within the watershed,” the HCA said in its statement.

The HCA is recommending caution near water and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams.

“Above normal water levels, faster-moving water, rapidly changing levels and flows, unsafe ice, and slippery banks may pose significant hazards,” they said. “Adults are advised to keep children and pets away from water bodies at this time.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says up to 20 mm of rain is possible up until Friday morning before tapering off to clouds and showers Friday with a high of +6 C.

Temperatures are expected to be mild and above 0 C right through until Monday.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices