Flood watch for Hamilton says rain runoff creating ‘uncertainty’ near bodies of water

With some 20 to 40 mm of combined rain and melting snow over the next two days, the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) has issued a watch for residents as runoff and flows around bodies of water grow.

The agency says current water levels, already “slightly elevated,” added to the rain and temperatures above freezing will flood some low-lying areas.

“There is potential for significant watercourse flooding, as considerable amounts of runoff may occur given the currently frozen soil conditions within the watershed,” the HCA said in its statement.

The HCA is recommending caution near water and structures such as bridges, culverts and dams.

“Above normal water levels, faster-moving water, rapidly changing levels and flows, unsafe ice, and slippery banks may pose significant hazards,” they said. “Adults are advised to keep children and pets away from water bodies at this time.”

Environment Canada says up to 20 mm of rain is possible up until Friday morning before tapering off to clouds and showers Friday with a high of +6 C.

Temperatures are expected to be mild and above 0 C right through until Monday.