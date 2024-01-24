Edmonton City Hall to undergo safety, security assessment in wake of shooting

A security expert and former head of security for the Alberta government says there is no way to absolutely protect the occupants of a building from an attack like what happened at Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, a man armed with a gun entered city hall and fired multiple shots. Edmonton police chief Dale McFee said the suspect was “heavily armed” with incendiary devices believed to be Molotov cocktails, one of which was thrown and caused a small fire.

The suspect was quickly detained by a city hall commissionaire and taken into police custody.

The incident has called into question the safety and security protocols at city hall.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the city will conduct a safety and security assessment of the building, adding it’s important city hall remains open to the public.

“We will have to make some changes, but at the same time we want to make sure city hall remains open and accessible and a safe place for everyone to come and work,” Sohi said Wednesday morning.

Neil LeMay, a senior consultant with Global Enterprise Security Risk Management, said he would expect that review to include a look at the building’s physical security, including metal detectors, security cameras and locking doors. He suggested security policies, and any possible gaps in the existing system, will also be looked at.

“The path and the procedures the individual took to overcome the existing security in the building — they’ll be looking at that route and looking for some gaps and vulnerabilities in other areas of city hall,” LeMay said.

LeMay previously served as the head of security at the Alberta legislature. He said providing security in government buildings is extremely difficult due to their public nature.

“There is no way to absolutely protect the occupants of a building from an attack. They’re just too unpredictable. You can have all the security in the world… you have to get it right every day, every hour and all it takes is one individual to get it right once and you can have a tragedy on your hands,” LeMay said.

“Acts of extreme violence, there is no absolute way to prevent them 100 per cent. But certainly putting in procedures that delay their progress, their advancement to their target is a really good best practice.”

Security has been increased inside city hall over the past few years. There are metal detectors outside every public meeting, which are staffed by security guards. However, people do not have to go through security to get where Tuesday’s shooter went.

“Security works,” LeMay said. “Security is an inconvenience… you have to go through locked doors, you have to go through metal detectors that sort of thing. But that one in a million or 14 million chance… of someone coming in a with a gun, you’re prepared for it.”

It’s not known how long the security assessment will take. Sohi said city hall will remain closed until it is cleaned up and the repairs to the damaged areas are done. Restoration crews were seen at city hall on Wednesday.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, has been charged with reckless arson in an occupied property, possessing incendiary materials (Molotov cocktail), use of a firearm while committing an offence, careless use of a firearm (assault rifle), throwing an explosive substance, as well as possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon without a licence, and discharging a firearm into a building.

