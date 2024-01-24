2 young people charged in 2023 stabbing on Surrey bus

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man from Richmond and a 17-year-old from Surrey have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing on a public bus in Surrey, B.C., last summer.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, two suspects had an altercation with a young couple at the Guildford Mall, where derogatory comments were reportedly made to a teen’s girlfriend.

The parties went separate ways, with the couple boarding a bus at 104th Avenue and 152nd Street around 3 p.m. The two suspects, however, boarded the same bus at the next stop and a second altercation took place.

That’s when police said one of the suspects took a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim in the stomach — a serious injury that required emergency surgery. The suspect got off the bus on 104th Avenue, police said.

It took three months to identify the suspects because of their “nondescript clothing” and face masks, Const. Amanda Steed said in a Wednesday news release.

“Evidence was painstakingly gathered and analyzed, and forensic methodologies utilized, resulting in the arrests,” she said.

“The investigation highlights that violent crime will never be tolerated on transit and all steps will be taken by transit police to hold offenders accountable for their actions.”